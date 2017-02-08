Why is Cakebread Cellars raising yields?
Bruce Cakebread from Napa's Cakebread Cellars is raising yields in his reds and increasing the proportion of white wine that goes through MLF - but why? At a tasting in London yesterday designed to show the winemaking and viticultural changes taking place at the Californian winery, Bruce Cakebread said that he was increasing the amount of Chardonnay that undergoes the malolactic fermentation - a process after the primary fermentation whereby malic acid present in the grape must, which has a sharp taste, is converted to milder lactic acid by the successive action of various bacteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paula McConnell: Do your job
|2 hr
|WuscalDuhWascally...
|24
|City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project
|2 hr
|GhostOfVallejoPast
|13
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|kirton
|29
|Transient woman rescued after spending night st...
|5 hr
|tony the drunk
|7
|Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ...
|6 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|pigeons soar over waterfront
|13 hr
|bird flu
|1
|Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets
|14 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|8
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC