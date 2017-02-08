Why is Cakebread Cellars raising yields?

Why is Cakebread Cellars raising yields?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Bruce Cakebread from Napa's Cakebread Cellars is raising yields in his reds and increasing the proportion of white wine that goes through MLF - but why? At a tasting in London yesterday designed to show the winemaking and viticultural changes taking place at the Californian winery, Bruce Cakebread said that he was increasing the amount of Chardonnay that undergoes the malolactic fermentation - a process after the primary fermentation whereby malic acid present in the grape must, which has a sharp taste, is converted to milder lactic acid by the successive action of various bacteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paula McConnell: Do your job 2 hr WuscalDuhWascally... 24
City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project 2 hr GhostOfVallejoPast 13
News Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14) 4 hr kirton 29
Transient woman rescued after spending night st... 5 hr tony the drunk 7
News Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ... 6 hr Birds Landing Bob 5
pigeons soar over waterfront 13 hr bird flu 1
Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets 14 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 8
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Napa County was issued at February 08 at 8:52PM PST

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC