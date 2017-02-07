What to Drink Now: Valentine's Bubbles
Whether you toast your Valentine with a great bottle of Champagne, or you and your friends prefer to sip sparkling favorites from Italy, Spain, or the United States, we have your bubbly recommendations covered. Rose Champagne is the go-to for Valentine's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|kirton
|24
|City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project
|1 hr
|Anon
|9
|Paula McConnell: Do your job
|1 hr
|ReneG
|20
|Transient woman rescued after spending night st...
|4 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|4
|pigeons soar over waterfront
|4 hr
|bird flu
|1
|Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets
|4 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|8
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|5 hr
|they know it too
|14
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC