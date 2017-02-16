Vonderschmitt sees vibrant future for...

Vonderschmitt sees vibrant future for the arts

Promote, Connect, Empower - those are the words printed at the top of Andrew Vonderschmitt's business card. Vonderschmitt is the new program director for the El Dorado Arts Council and he said he stands by those words as a promise to the many artists living and working in El Dorado County.

