Vineyard to Vintner 2017, A Weekend of Exclusive Tastings, Food...

STAGS LEAP DISTRICT, Napa, CA, February 1, 2017 The Stags Leap District Winegrowers announced today that tickets to Vineyard to Vintner 2017 go on sale Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. PST. Each year, member wineries of the Stags Leap District Winegrowers open their doors for this one weekend, giving visitors exclusive access to the wines, vineyards and people behind this iconic wine region.

