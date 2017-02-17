Uncooperative suspect gets Tased, arrested
A Ukiah man ended up getting Tasered and arrested after he decided not to cooperate with deputies at a residence in the 3000 block of Cavedale Road on Feb. 1. Deputies were sent to the residence a shortly after noon when the resident saw an unknown male outside the garage. When the resident tried to question the man, he grabbed a piece of cactus and a lime and started walking away.
