Uncooperative suspect gets Tased, arrested

Saturday Feb 18

A Ukiah man ended up getting Tasered and arrested after he decided not to cooperate with deputies at a residence in the 3000 block of Cavedale Road on Feb. 1. Deputies were sent to the residence a shortly after noon when the resident saw an unknown male outside the garage. When the resident tried to question the man, he grabbed a piece of cactus and a lime and started walking away.

