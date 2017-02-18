Two More Rainstorms Expected in Bay A...

Two More Rainstorms Expected in Bay Area Over the Next Five Days

Read more: ClayCord.com

Two more wet weather systems are expected over the next five days in the San Francisco Bay Area before the air gets cooler and drier late next week, National Weather Service officials said today. The first system will start on Sunday by dropping rain in the North Bay and impact the rest of the region on Sunday night and Monday.

Read more at ClayCord.com.

