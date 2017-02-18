Two More Rainstorms Expected in Bay Area Over the Next Five Days
Two more wet weather systems are expected over the next five days in the San Francisco Bay Area before the air gets cooler and drier late next week, National Weather Service officials said today. The first system will start on Sunday by dropping rain in the North Bay and impact the rest of the region on Sunday night and Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds delay decision on $650 million California ...
|28 min
|money meet rat hole
|2
|California to weigh single-payer, universal hea...
|31 min
|money meet rat hole
|2
|PG&E uses safety, financial performance to rewa...
|32 min
|am I wrong
|2
|Coffee with Cops event set for Saturday in Vallejo
|51 min
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|26
|Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr...
|1 hr
|Casey Jones
|6
|Municipal Fiber
|4 hr
|I Got Your Helm
|6
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|little miss 566
|4
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC