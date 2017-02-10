Tri-County victors

Tri-County victors

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Community Voice

Rancho Cotate High School seniors AJ Vallejos, Jacob Juarez, Greg Helgren, Hector Banuelos, Dalton Kowalski, Jakob Marshall and Peyton Whetstone are all smiles after Team Black defeated Team White 48-14, in the annual Tri-County All-Star football game held at Piner High School on Saturday, Feb. 4. The players in the game represented Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties and played in hopes of bringing awareness to the more than 500,000 kids in the foster care system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Facebook beating 1 hr Anonymous 2
News Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi... 1 hr Pablothecoyote 45
BART may designate itself a sanctuary transit s... 4 hr Wanglow 6
Kay Flavell: Teach hope 5 hr GEE 11
Kamala Harris introduces first bill in the Senate 8 hr El Camino Neighbor 6
California Democrats Propose In-State Tuition f... 13 hr dumb donkeys 2
Keith Ellison, in DNC chair race, gathering sup... 13 hr dumb donkeys 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,319 • Total comments across all topics: 278,749,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC