Tri-County victors

Rancho Cotate High School seniors AJ Vallejos, Jacob Juarez, Greg Helgren, Hector Banuelos, Dalton Kowalski, Jakob Marshall and Peyton Whetstone are all smiles after Team Black defeated Team White 48-14, in the annual Tri-County All-Star football game held at Piner High School on Saturday, Feb. 4. The players in the game represented Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties and played in hopes of bringing awareness to the more than 500,000 kids in the foster care system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.