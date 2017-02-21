Tickets Now Available for Flavor! Nap...

Tickets Now Available for Flavor! Napa Valley

Individual tickets for Flavor! Napa Valley, March 22 - 26, 2017, which supports programs and scholarships at The Culinary Institute of America's Greystone Campus in St. Helena, CA, are now available for purchase online at www.FlavorNapaValley.com . Flavor! Napa Valley takes place during Napa Valley's "Cabernet Season" and celebrates both Napa Valley and CIA graduate chefs and winemakers with five days of exclusive food and wine experiences that bring out the best flavors of the legendary Napa Valley.

