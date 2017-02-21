Three Youths Escape After Car Plunges Into Napa River
Three youths escaped with minor injuries when they climbed through a shattered window in a car that one of them drove into the Napa River early Sunday morning in Napa, police said. The car went into the river at the end of River Park Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm-lashed California roads, dams could cost ...
|52 min
|B R E A K I N G
|10
|Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Orcem in Val...
|1 hr
|night desk
|22
|Wanda Madeiros: Vallejo is no dumping ground
|1 hr
|night desk
|29
|Vallejo City Hall establishes rules before Mond...
|1 hr
|Barnabas
|32
|Vallejo City Council to review proposed water r...
|5 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|10
|SolTrans transitioning, search on for new leader
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|17
|Vallejo City Council holding budget meetings ne...
|9 hr
|ojs gloves two
|6
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC