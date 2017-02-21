Three Youths Escape After Car Plunges...

Three Youths Escape After Car Plunges Into Napa River

Three youths escaped with minor injuries when they climbed through a shattered window in a car that one of them drove into the Napa River early Sunday morning in Napa, police said. The car went into the river at the end of River Park Boulevard.

