The white wines of Cabernet country

The white wines of Cabernet country

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Chateau Montelena Winery. In 1976, a blind tasting panel of French judges named the winery's Chardonnay the best in show over a flight of California's finest and a suite of prized white Burgundy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce opposes VMT/Orcem 2 min Tofflers_Mom 7
UC releases details on 113 employee sexual misc... 16 min it s what they do 2
CA Weighs Tougher Emissions Rules For Gas-Power... 18 min guess who 2
Vallejo Planning Commission to continue discuss... 37 min Who Is Sammy Now 10
Police protest is a joke 9 hr Forrest the clown 4
News Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi... 11 hr davey 48
News CA: Bus Service to Mare Island is Extended, and... 12 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC