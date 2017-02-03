Sonoma Community Center welcomes Colb...

Sonoma Community Center welcomes Colby Charpentier

Rhode Island ceramicist Colby Charpentier recently arrive in town to begin a five-month artist-in-residence program at the Sonoma Community Center. Twice each year, the nonprofit chooses one artist to work and teach in its East Napa Street building, in exchange for a cozy studio apartment tucked down a hallway on the second floor.

