Six Wineries Where You Don't Just Taste the Wine, You Actually Make It
Much of the artistry of being a winemaker is knowing what grapes to blend, and how much. The reason you like most of the wines that you do often comes down to those proportions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School Board test on Wednesday
|1 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|37
|Island Sex Show Re-Opens
|3 hr
|Bareback J
|2
|Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma...
|3 hr
|tiredofit
|1
|Yukon replenishment oiler docked at the Mare Is...
|4 hr
|GEE
|4
|St. Vincent students get perspective in visitin...
|10 hr
|Get Dem Outta Here
|6
|Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar
|11 hr
|Barnabas
|14
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|Jan 26
|sammie saw it too
|18
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC