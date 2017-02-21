Sigh' owner all bubbly over move

Sigh' owner all bubbly over move

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Jayme Powers in front of the new Sigh bubble bar location, in the storefront that has housed a leather store and natural goods products in the apst. Curious what was in this space previously? The most recent tenant was PK Sonoma, which sold artisan local products, including all things lavender, balms and scrubs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
40-year Hospital Cover up in Vallejo, CA 94589. (Aug '15) 24 min Lino Dial 27
JumpStart Vallejo leaders say group will be mor... 1 hr Listen Up Carlson 8
California Lawmaker Wants Referendum to Deport ... 2 hr GEE 2
California Defies Trump on Transgender Bathroom... 3 hr guilty 2
Barbara Boxer Urges Hollywood, Democrats to Fol... 3 hr guilty 2
California Legislature to Make Obama-Era Enviro... 3 hr guilty 2
Arrest made in apparent Vallejo homicide 3 hr guilty 3
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,146 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC