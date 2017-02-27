Shooting near Fairfield school leaves 1 dead
A shooting Tuesday near a Fairfield school left a 25-year-old man dead in what's being investigated as the city's second homicide of the year. Fairfield police dispatchers received several calls of a shooting at approximately 1:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Mankas Boulevard next to Mankas Neighborhood Park.
