Shooting near Fairfield school leaves 1 dead

A shooting Tuesday near a Fairfield school left a 25-year-old man dead in what's being investigated as the city's second homicide of the year. Fairfield police dispatchers received several calls of a shooting at approximately 1:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Mankas Boulevard next to Mankas Neighborhood Park.

