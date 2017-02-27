Senator offers free tax prep assistance
With taxes due at midnight on Tuesday, April 18, Senator Bill Dodd is reminding people that assistance is available for those having difficulty with their tax returns. The California Franchise Tax Board sponsors a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and a Tax Counseling for the Elderly program to help individuals with limited incomes complete their tax returns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Chamber of Commerce opposes VMT/Orcem
|17 min
|Anonymous
|10
|Vallejo Planning Commission to continue discuss...
|1 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|11
|UC releases details on 113 employee sexual misc...
|1 hr
|it s what they do
|2
|CA Weighs Tougher Emissions Rules For Gas-Power...
|1 hr
|guess who
|2
|Police protest is a joke
|10 hr
|Forrest the clown
|4
|Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi...
|13 hr
|davey
|48
|CA: Bus Service to Mare Island is Extended, and...
|13 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC