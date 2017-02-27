Senator offers free tax prep assistance

With taxes due at midnight on Tuesday, April 18, Senator Bill Dodd is reminding people that assistance is available for those having difficulty with their tax returns. The California Franchise Tax Board sponsors a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and a Tax Counseling for the Elderly program to help individuals with limited incomes complete their tax returns.

