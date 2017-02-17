Senator Dodd introduces bill to boost...

Senator Dodd introduces bill to boost teacher credentialing

SACRAMENTO >> Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced a bill on Friday to help meet California's teacher shortage by allowing community college districts to offer teacher credentialing programs. “As a grandfather, I truly believe that educating future generations is our most important duty,” Dodd said.

