Sad farewell to my first journalism mentor
Ted died Feb. 3. He was a 60-year-old sports writer, coach, mentor, father and friend, gone too soon because of cancer. It's appropriate to commemorate a newspaper lifer with a column in the medium where he served most of his life.
