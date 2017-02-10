Sad farewell to my first journalism m...

Sad farewell to my first journalism mentor

The Daily Republic

Ted died Feb. 3. He was a 60-year-old sports writer, coach, mentor, father and friend, gone too soon because of cancer. It's appropriate to commemorate a newspaper lifer with a column in the medium where he served most of his life.

