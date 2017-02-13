RetailTreasury focuses on US as 1H pr...

RetailTreasury focuses on US as 1H profit surges

Treasury Wine Estates is focusing on expansion in the US after surging sales in the Americas helped it more than double its first-half net profit to $136.2 million. The maker of Australian icon Penfolds said its earnings before interest, tax and other deductables rose 58.8 per cent to $226.8 million in the six months to December 31, and 75.4 per cent in the Americas following last year's purchase of Diageo businesses there and in the UK.

