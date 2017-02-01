Research Shows California Homeowners ...

Research Shows California Homeowners Lack Understanding of Retrofitting

A new study on California homowners shows a general awareness of earthquakes and other natural hazards, but that those owners did not necessarily take action to mitigate risks, and many didn't know whether their home had bee retrofitted. Results of a study offering insight into the 2014 South Napa earthquake's impact on houses in the city of Napa were presented at a research forum hosted by the California Earthquake Authority in Sacramento today.

