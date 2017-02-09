'Red Blotch like phylloxera for California'

Grape vine virus Red Blotch could be as damaging as phylloxera to Californian vineyards, believes Bruce Cakebread of Napa's Cakebread Cellars. Following a tasting in London on Tuesday this week, Bruce Cakebread discussed some of the issues facing wineries in California, i n particular drought conditions and their affect on wine style , before mentioning Red Blotch as the biggest problem for growers in the region at the moment.

