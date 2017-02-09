'Red Blotch like phylloxera for California'
Grape vine virus Red Blotch could be as damaging as phylloxera to Californian vineyards, believes Bruce Cakebread of Napa's Cakebread Cellars. Following a tasting in London on Tuesday this week, Bruce Cakebread discussed some of the issues facing wineries in California, i n particular drought conditions and their affect on wine style , before mentioning Red Blotch as the biggest problem for growers in the region at the moment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joel Imrie: Something fishy...
|49 min
|Tony_Blueball
|15
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|1 hr
|Tony_Blueball
|4
|GVRD's Shane McAffee leaving Vallejo for Utah
|1 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|12
|Sounds like Sam Kurshan the Crack Addict of Val... (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|19
|Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi...
|2 hr
|Hopeful
|39
|Transient woman rescued after spending night st...
|2 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|10
|California bills would provide lower college tu...
|6 hr
|Wanglow
|5
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC