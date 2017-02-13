Records show husband, wife in Solano ...

Records show husband, wife in Solano family court hours before wife killed

Court records show that a Fairfield couple involved in a protracted divorce were in family court Friday hours before the wife was stabbed to death in her home and her husband was arrested on suspicion of killing her. Camden Lo, 50, filed for divorce from his wife, Wen-Ying Lin Lo, 48, in May 2015, according to Solano County court records.

