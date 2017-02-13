Records show husband, wife in Solano family court hours before wife killed
Court records show that a Fairfield couple involved in a protracted divorce were in family court Friday hours before the wife was stabbed to death in her home and her husband was arrested on suspicion of killing her. Camden Lo, 50, filed for divorce from his wife, Wen-Ying Lin Lo, 48, in May 2015, according to Solano County court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Dems Want Forced Savings; Republican...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo Symphony moves to the Empress Theatre
|1 hr
|night desk
|2
|Shots fired into Vallejo store; shooter, target...
|1 hr
|night desk
|2
|DONNELLY: Jerry Brown's California Legacy is a ...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding...
|1 hr
|night desk
|2
|Investment shift costs CalPERS $900 million in ...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|8 hr
|I Got Your Petition
|49
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC