Quarterback Aidan Willard Signs Lette...

Quarterback Aidan Willard Signs Letter Of Intent To Play For Oregon State

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Building The Dam

A 6' 2", 185 pound gunslinger from Napa, California's Justin-Siena High School, pro-style quarterback Aidan Willard signed his Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Oregon State on Wednesday, joining junior-college transfer Jake Luton , as the only quarterbacks in the Beavers' 2017 recruiting class. Willard, along with Luton, will join a crowded Oregon State quarterback depth chart that includes junior Marcus McMaryion, senior Darell Garretson, sophomore Conor Blount and redshirt freshman Mason Moran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Building The Dam.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Island Sex Show Re-Opens 1 min Bareback J 2
News Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma... 3 min tiredofit 1
School Board test on Wednesday 13 min Samalamadingdong 36
Yukon replenishment oiler docked at the Mare Is... 1 hr GEE 4
St. Vincent students get perspective in visitin... 7 hr Get Dem Outta Here 6
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 7 hr Barnabas 14
News Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th... Jan 26 sammie saw it too 18
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,202 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC