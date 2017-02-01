Quarterback Aidan Willard Signs Letter Of Intent To Play For Oregon State

A 6' 2", 185 pound gunslinger from Napa, California's Justin-Siena High School, pro-style quarterback Aidan Willard signed his Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Oregon State on Wednesday, joining junior-college transfer Jake Luton , as the only quarterbacks in the Beavers' 2017 recruiting class. Willard, along with Luton, will join a crowded Oregon State quarterback depth chart that includes junior Marcus McMaryion, senior Darell Garretson, sophomore Conor Blount and redshirt freshman Mason Moran.

