Public artist hears suggestions for a Theater Corridora
The long, featureless corridor leading from Starbucks on East Main Street to the Thomas Theatre is about to get some public art, at a cost of $110,000, but the selected artist Gordon Huether of Napa, California, faces a big challenge making it somehow represent this multi-faceted town and overcoming the “dark, spooky place” the alley is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo City Hall establishes rules before Mond...
|6 min
|Whats Up Jim
|15
|SolTrans transitioning, search on for new leader
|11 min
|Anonymous
|6
|Vallejo City Council to review proposed water r...
|23 min
|dustbowl okie
|9
|Vallejo City Council holding budget meetings ne...
|26 min
|ojs gloves two
|6
|Wanda Madeiros: Vallejo is no dumping ground
|1 hr
|OlderPal
|22
|Democrats elect Perez national chairman
|6 hr
|at wikileaks
|3
|Cities, counties and schools feel sharply incre...
|6 hr
|dummies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC