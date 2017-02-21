Public artist hears suggestions for a Theater Corridora

The long, featureless corridor leading from Starbucks on East Main Street to the Thomas Theatre is about to get some public art, at a cost of $110,000, but the selected artist Gordon Huether of Napa, California, faces a big challenge making it somehow represent this multi-faceted town and overcoming the “dark, spooky place” the alley is.

