Overnight Storm Causes BART Delays, North Bay Flooding, Canceled Flights And More

The second of three storms hitting the Bay Area this week has had widespread impacts, particularly on the morning commute and particularly in spots in Marin, Napa, and Sonoma Counties. As KRON 4 reports, rains and wind have also led to 20 minutes delays across the BART system and left over 20,000 people without power , most of those in the North and East Bays.

