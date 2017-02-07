Overnight Storm Causes BART Delays, North Bay Flooding, Canceled Flights And More
The second of three storms hitting the Bay Area this week has had widespread impacts, particularly on the morning commute and particularly in spots in Marin, Napa, and Sonoma Counties. As KRON 4 reports, rains and wind have also led to 20 minutes delays across the BART system and left over 20,000 people without power , most of those in the North and East Bays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|1 hr
|sammie rotflmao
|2
|Transient woman rescued after spending night st...
|1 hr
|sammie rotflmao
|2
|City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project
|1 hr
|sammie rotflmao
|5
|County supervisors address storms, food deserts...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Former Vallejo pastor guilty of fleecing flock
|4 hr
|Tony Blueballs
|10
|Paula McConnell: Do your job
|4 hr
|Tony Blueballs
|17
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|Jan 26
|sammie saw it too
|18
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC