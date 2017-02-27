One Day, One Place: Napa a destinatio...

One Day, One Place: Napa a destination in its own right

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

The city bearing the name of the world famous valley spent years as the less-popular sister of the more touristy towns of St. Helena, Calistoga and Yountville. But don't cry for Napa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce opposes VMT/Orcem 1 hr whoops they did i... 2
Vallejo Planning Commission to continue discuss... 1 hr the gangs all there 2
CA Weighs Tougher Emissions Rules For Gas-Power... 1 hr Anonymous 1
UC releases details on 113 employee sexual misc... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Police protest is a joke 4 hr Forrest the clown 4
News Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi... 7 hr davey 48
News CA: Bus Service to Mare Island is Extended, and... 7 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC