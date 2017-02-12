Oakland's Fantastic Negrito wins blue...

Oakland's Fantastic Negrito wins blues Grammy

Fantastic Negrito performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, in Napa, Calif., on Friday, May 27, 2016. Oakland's Fantastic Negrito, who walked away from a music career in the 1990s and returned to universal acclaim twenty years later, won a Grammy on Sunday for his album "The Last Days of Oakland."

