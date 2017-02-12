Oakland's Fantastic Negrito wins blues Grammy
Fantastic Negrito performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, in Napa, Calif., on Friday, May 27, 2016. Oakland's Fantastic Negrito, who walked away from a music career in the 1990s and returned to universal acclaim twenty years later, won a Grammy on Sunday for his album "The Last Days of Oakland."
