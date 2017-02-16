North Coast winegrape crop value hits record $1.45B
A big jump in pricing for cabernet sauvignon grapes in Napa and Sonoma counties led 2016 winegrape revenue in the North Coast to a new record, despite a smaller crop than the 2014 previous record. Though North Coast winegrape tonnage bounced back from the smaller 2015 harvest, the crop in 2016 was below average in Sonoma and Napa counties, where the most of the region's tons originate.
