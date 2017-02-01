Napaa s Queen of the Valley verified a Level III Trauma Center
NAPA >> St. Joseph Health, Queen of the Valley Medical Center was recently verified a Level III Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons , supporting the Level III Trauma Center title designated to the hospital by the county. The Napa County Board of Supervisors named the hospital the county's “designated trauma center” in 1988 and that contract has been renewed several times, most recently, in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Berkeley Receives $370 Million in Federal Fu...
|3 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo school board approved safe haven resolu...
|9 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Shoplifters in Vallejo arrested after returning...
|10 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Mare Island business wins multi-million dollar ...
|12 min
|Anonymous
|1
|School Board test on Wednesday
|3 hr
|night desk
|39
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo
|6 hr
|HurdOnTheStreet
|24
|Island Sex Show Re-Opens
|10 hr
|Bareback J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC