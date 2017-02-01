Napaa s Queen of the Valley verified ...

Napaa s Queen of the Valley verified a Level III Trauma Center

11 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

NAPA >> St. Joseph Health, Queen of the Valley Medical Center was recently verified a Level III Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons , supporting the Level III Trauma Center title designated to the hospital by the county. The Napa County Board of Supervisors named the hospital the county's “designated trauma center” in 1988 and that contract has been renewed several times, most recently, in 2016.

