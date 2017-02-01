Napaa s Queen of the Valley verified a Level III Trauma Center

NAPA >> St. Joseph Health, Queen of the Valley Medical Center was recently verified a Level III Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons , supporting the Level III Trauma Center title designated to the hospital by the county. The Napa County Board of Supervisors named the hospital the county's “designated trauma center” in 1988 and that contract has been renewed several times, most recently, in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.