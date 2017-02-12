Napa transient arrested for alleged meth traffiicking
A transient man was arrested Tuesday in Napa after an investigation into his alleged drug dealings, according to Napa Special Investigations Bureau officials. In January, NSIB officials opened an investigation into allegations that 53-year-old Napa transient Allen Welch was trafficking meth in Napa County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solano officials say state transportation packa...
|5 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Regulators in Sacramento and Washington need ov...
|6 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|7 min
|i got your blue a...
|17
|White privillage
|29 min
|Fromheretoobscurity
|14
|John Federowicz: Sorry state of schools
|51 min
|We Are All Sam
|12
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|10 hr
|sour john
|11
|Super Sunday event set at Fairfield, Vallejo ch...
|10 hr
|stand back
|6
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC