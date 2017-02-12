Napa transient arrested for alleged m...

Napa transient arrested for alleged meth traffiicking

A transient man was arrested Tuesday in Napa after an investigation into his alleged drug dealings, according to Napa Special Investigations Bureau officials. In January, NSIB officials opened an investigation into allegations that 53-year-old Napa transient Allen Welch was trafficking meth in Napa County.

