More readers at Woodland Public Library

More readers at Woodland Public Library

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Daily Democrat

Say what you will about how Woodland's library has adapted to changing tastes ranging from computers to digital downloads, for one young girl named Katherine, who's involved in the after-school programs: “I learned how to do art and I made a lot of stuff.” Katherine, who isn't yet out of elementary school, had to reach up and drag the microphone down to her height while addressing the City Council recently, but she got her message across. Her's was one of a parade of comments during a presentation on the Woodland Public Library about where it's been and where it's going.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Have Vallejo City Leaders Left Us In The Cold? (Nov '14) 1 hr dum blap 8
Trump threatens to defund 'out of control' Cali... 2 hr Westside Mick 7
Two arrested after fatal Vallejo shooting 2 hr Louie 6
School Board test on Wednesday 3 hr Harry 55
California State Senate Leader: 'Half My Family... 11 hr true 6
Study: California Lost 589,100 Jobs to China fr... 12 hr true 3
Peter Brooks: More dust, less revenue 12 hr the silent minority 15
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,620,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC