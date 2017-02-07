Many rivers approaching flood stage, ...

Many rivers approaching flood stage, a few have already left their banks

17 hrs ago

As a moisture-packed storm fueled by an atmospheric river drops rain on the Bay Area, several rivers are predicted to reach flood or monitor stage today, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center. The Navarro River on the North Coast and the Napa River in St. Helena and downtown Napa are forecast to reach above flood stage on Tuesday afternoon.

