Man arrested after striking woman wit...

Man arrested after striking woman with car near Vallejo DMV

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Officers responded to the traffic collision at 6:30 p.m. at Napa and Michigan streets, near the Vallejo DMV Office on Couch Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 12 min oh sez you 52
Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr... 21 min im feelin sammie 8
Feds delay decision on $650 million California ... 1 hr uncle Bill 3
Coffee with Cops event set for Saturday in Vallejo 1 hr me neither 27
California to weigh single-payer, universal hea... 2 hr money meet rat hole 2
PG&E uses safety, financial performance to rewa... 2 hr am I wrong 2
Municipal Fiber 5 hr I Got Your Helm 6
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Napa County was issued at February 18 at 10:06AM PST

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,626 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC