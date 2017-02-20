'Luck is for amateurs': Emails reveal inside look into bidding process for Ottawa Hospital contracts
The former head of construction projects at The Ottawa Hospital appears to have given advice to an electrical contractor on how to win an upcoming bid on a hospital job, planned trips and outings with him and joked that "luck is for amateurs" when talking about winning contracts to do hospital construction work. The discussions between The Ottawa Hospital's former director of capital projects, Frank Medwenitsch, and the head of Federal Electric, Larry St. Pierre, were contained in a series of emails obtained by the Citizen.
