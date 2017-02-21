Linda Stout: Vanishing act

Linda Stout: Vanishing act

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Within our collective imagination, the edifices of our industrial past mark the evolution of satisfying the problem of need and want - which now must be solved through more sustainable means. However, the demolition of older industrial stock in the name of progress disorient and weaken the community by depriving it of the historic focal points that previously bound it together - the important connection between a city's physical past and its present identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trade Social Security for Wall? 3 hr Transition Report... 1
Whistleblowers claim Bay Area air quality group... 4 hr oldie but goodie 2
Vallejo City Council spends $60,000 for repair ... 4 hr Sam_Lives 9
Bill seeks supermajority for local bonds, speci... 4 hr oldie but goodie 2
Council agrees to lease Vallejo's fiber network 4 hr Molly 12
County gives Solano360 developer 4th extension 9 hr Anonymous 1
Solano businesses can now file property stateme... 9 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. South Korea
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,494 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC