Linda Stout: Vanishing act

Within our collective imagination, the edifices of our industrial past mark the evolution of satisfying the problem of need and want - which now must be solved through more sustainable means. However, the demolition of older industrial stock in the name of progress disorient and weaken the community by depriving it of the historic focal points that previously bound it together - the important connection between a city's physical past and its present identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.