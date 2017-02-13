Lake Berryessa water inches toward Glory Hole spillway
Dianna Englebrecht of Napa takes a picture with her mobile phone of the Lake Berryessa Glory Hole as the water approaches the top of the spillway. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter Mere inches away from the water at Lake Berryessa's Monticello Dam reaching the Glory Hole spillway for the first time since 2006, locals flocked to the site Friday for the opportunity to witness the momentous occasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|48 min
|Catch Me If You Can
|45
|where did they go
|2 hr
|Anon
|3
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|2 hr
|Billy Stinkfinger
|17
|Sad day for America
|3 hr
|yuup
|2
|White privillage
|9 hr
|Sam I Am
|20
|Michael J. Haworth: Signs of desperation
|9 hr
|I Got Your Public...
|9
|Regulators in Sacramento and Washington need ov...
|Sun
|yuup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC