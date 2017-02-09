Krawl looking to be a success
If downtown Kelseyville could be summed up in one word it would probably be this: supportive. The businesses lining the quaint, quiet street work alongside, not against, one another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BART may designate itself a sanctuary transit s...
|1 hr
|double down
|5
|Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi...
|1 hr
|double down
|43
|Kamala Harris introduces first bill in the Senate
|2 hr
|El Camino Neighbor
|6
|Kay Flavell: Teach hope
|2 hr
|Anon
|10
|California Democrats Propose In-State Tuition f...
|6 hr
|dumb donkeys
|2
|Keith Ellison, in DNC chair race, gathering sup...
|7 hr
|dumb donkeys
|2
|No One Knows What Eric Holder Does for California
|7 hr
|dumb donkeys
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC