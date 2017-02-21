Kaiser gets heart assoc. silver recog...

Kaiser gets heart assoc. silver recognition for efforts to keep its workforce healthy

Kaiser Permanente, received the 2016 silver level recognition in the American Heart Association's inaugural Workplace Health Achievement Index, company officials announced. Describing Kaiser as the nation's largest integrated health system, officials said the AHA's new index is “a science-based and evidence-informed measurement that assesses and recognizes workplace health programs.” Initiated by the AHA's CEO Roundtable, it provides employers with best practices to evaluate the quality and effectiveness of workplace health programs.

