Kaiser gets heart assoc. silver recognition for efforts to keep its workforce healthy
Kaiser Permanente, received the 2016 silver level recognition in the American Heart Association's inaugural Workplace Health Achievement Index, company officials announced. Describing Kaiser as the nation's largest integrated health system, officials said the AHA's new index is “a science-based and evidence-informed measurement that assesses and recognizes workplace health programs.” Initiated by the AHA's CEO Roundtable, it provides employers with best practices to evaluate the quality and effectiveness of workplace health programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benicia, Vallejo release January crime stats
|4 hr
|Paula
|2
|Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Orcem in Val...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Possible uptick in mail theft in American Canyo...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Council agrees to lease Vallejo's fiber network
|5 hr
|Paula
|25
|Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr...
|5 hr
|Barnabas
|35
|Dina Tasini resigns
|5 hr
|Barnabas
|5
|Syphilis in High Office Report Seized
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC