Jury finds Napa man guilty of sharing revenge porn
A Napa man faces up to five years and eight months in state prison after being convicted of stalking a woman he briefly dated and posting an intimate photograph online without her consent as revenge. Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said Tuesday that a jury found 38-year-old Jose Gonzalez guilty of stalking, making criminal threats, dissuading a witness, and distributing on social media an intimate image of his ex-girlfriend as revenge for the breakup, commonly referred to as "revenge porn".
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police protest is a joke
|1 hr
|Forrest the clown
|4
|Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi...
|4 hr
|davey
|48
|CA: Bus Service to Mare Island is Extended, and...
|4 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|2
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|5 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|106
|Who sat behind Sam Kurshan
|9 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|9
|Only 40 anti Orcem people coming to hearing acc...
|11 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|8
|Northern California customers fume as PG&E bill...
|12 hr
|Jason
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC