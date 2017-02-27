Jury finds Napa man guilty of sharing revenge porn

A Napa man faces up to five years and eight months in state prison after being convicted of stalking a woman he briefly dated and posting an intimate photograph online without her consent as revenge. Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said Tuesday that a jury found 38-year-old Jose Gonzalez guilty of stalking, making criminal threats, dissuading a witness, and distributing on social media an intimate image of his ex-girlfriend as revenge for the breakup, commonly referred to as "revenge porn".

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.