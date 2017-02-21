JumpStart Vallejo leaders say group will be more active
Leaders of a well-known political action committee say its coalition is going to become more engaged in the community. “We want to be there to help the city move forward,” said Jon Riley, executive director of the Napa Solano Central Labor Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JumpStart Vallejo leaders say group will be mor...
|22 min
|Sambidextrous
|6
|Arrest made in apparent Vallejo homicide
|1 hr
|Wanglow
|2
|Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Orcem in Val...
|1 hr
|OldPal
|16
|Linda Stout: Vanishing act
|1 hr
|OldPal
|34
|Fine Tooned Mashine Tours World
|2 hr
|use other window
|1
|California Legislature to Make Obama-Era Enviro...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Barbara Boxer Urges Hollywood, Democrats to Fol...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC