JumpStart Vallejo leaders say group w...

JumpStart Vallejo leaders say group will be more active

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Leaders of a well-known political action committee say its coalition is going to become more engaged in the community. “We want to be there to help the city move forward,” said Jon Riley, executive director of the Napa Solano Central Labor Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JumpStart Vallejo leaders say group will be mor... 22 min Sambidextrous 6
Arrest made in apparent Vallejo homicide 1 hr Wanglow 2
Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Orcem in Val... 1 hr OldPal 16
Linda Stout: Vanishing act 1 hr OldPal 34
Fine Tooned Mashine Tours World 2 hr use other window 1
California Legislature to Make Obama-Era Enviro... 4 hr Anonymous 1
Barbara Boxer Urges Hollywood, Democrats to Fol... 4 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC