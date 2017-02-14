Husband arrested in stabbing death of wife in Fairfield
A man suspected in the stabbing death of his wife on Friday was arrested and charged with Fairfield's first homicide of the year, officials said Monday. The victim was identified Monday as 48-year-old Wenying Lo, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is Second Coming, Yowzer
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding...
|3 hr
|brainiac_isback
|19
|Shots fired into Vallejo store; shooter, target...
|5 hr
|Pablothecoyote
|10
|Just move the students and teachers
|8 hr
|Peter Love Facial
|3
|Investment shift costs CalPERS $900 million in ...
|14 hr
|then what happened
|2
|DONNELLY: Jerry Brown's California Legacy is a ...
|14 hr
|then what happened
|2
|California Dems Want Forced Savings; Republican...
|14 hr
|then what happened
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC