Husband arrested in stabbing death of wife in Fairfield

Monday

A man suspected in the stabbing death of his wife on Friday was arrested and charged with Fairfield's first homicide of the year, officials said Monday. The victim was identified Monday as 48-year-old Wenying Lo, police said.

