Husband accused of killing wife pleads not guilty

The Fairfield husband accused of stabbing his wife last week following an alleged domestic violence dispute pleaded not guilty Friday in Solano County Superior Court and will now return to court in April. Camden Lo, 50, was arrested just before 8 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 1600 block of Trancas Street at a restaurant in Napa after police got word of a possible domestic violence altercation at a home on Burgundy Way in Fairfield.

