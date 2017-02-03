Good News: Solano-Napa Habitat for Hu...

Good News: Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity honors volunteers

"In 2016, Solano-Napa Habitat utilized 698 volunteers for a total of 25,244 hours on 29 sites including repairing nine homes in Napa that had been damaged in the 2014 earthquake, other construction projects, helping to operate ReStore, and assisting at the office," said Andrew Killeen , volunteer coordinator, in a press release. Sandy Borman , ReStore volunteer, for her work as the ReStore volunteer coordinator during a year in which the size of ReStore doubled.

