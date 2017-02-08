Girls life-skills program seeks healt...

Girls life-skills program seeks healthy volunteers in Vallejo, Benicia

An after-school life-skills program for girls that incorporates running is looking for assistance at various elementary and middle schools in Vallejo and Benicia. Girls on the Run Napa & Solano is currently looking for volunteers to help facilitate activities and running games over the course of a ten-week program for girls in 3rd through 8th grade.

