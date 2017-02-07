From the Vine: Lodi wineries take home the hardware

The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition early last month included some 7,000 entries from wineries in 28 states. Wineries from the Lodi American Viticultural Area and wineries from outside the region that sourced a major portion of their fruit from Lodi took home 245 medals, including eight that were awarded Best of Class: Sourced from the Elk Vineyard in the Borden Ranch American Viticultural Area of Lodi, where the soils just begin to turn red at slight elevation in the Sierra Foothills, Oak Farm owner Dan Panella said he and winemaker Chad Joseph did little to influence the wine and instead let the fruit speak for itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.