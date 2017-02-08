Flood waters on the rise in Napa
Yesterday, Napa was hit with strong winds and heavy rain resulting in flooding and roadways closed. According to rain gauges, 6.8 inches of rain had fallen in Angwin, while Atlas Peak east of Napa recorded nearly 6 inches, Mount Veeder 5.5 inches and Mount St. Helena 4.7 inches and 3.1 inches in Yountville.
