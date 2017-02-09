Feb. 9-11: Arts on Screen in Napa
The second annual Classical Arts Film Festival screens short films and documentaries centered on performing and visual arts of all kinds. Films include opening night's Concerto , which follows two brothers who both grow up to be top symphony musicians while coming to terms with their abusive past.
