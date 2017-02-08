El Cerrito police log: Residential rental scam; 'lawyer' requests Target gift cards

Auto burglary: A window was smashed and property was stolen from a vehicle at Peet's Coffee between 8:43 and 8:46 a.m. Burglary: Tools were stolen from a shed at a home in the 600 block of Lexington Avenue after a window was pried. Vandalism: An "unknown projectile" was propelled through the front window of a home in the 700 block of Richmond Street at 7:30 p.m. Auto theft: A 1998 Acura Integra was stolen in the 6400 block of Hagen Boulevard.

