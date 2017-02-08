El Cerrito police log: Residential rental scam; 'lawyer' requests Target gift cards
Auto burglary: A window was smashed and property was stolen from a vehicle at Peet's Coffee between 8:43 and 8:46 a.m. Burglary: Tools were stolen from a shed at a home in the 600 block of Lexington Avenue after a window was pried. Vandalism: An "unknown projectile" was propelled through the front window of a home in the 700 block of Richmond Street at 7:30 p.m. Auto theft: A 1998 Acura Integra was stolen in the 6400 block of Hagen Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi...
|10 min
|Confidential
|38
|GVRD's Shane McAffee leaving Vallejo for Utah
|31 min
|Tally_Wacker
|9
|Transient woman rescued after spending night st...
|41 min
|HSNB_vol
|9
|California bills would provide lower college tu...
|3 hr
|Wanglow
|5
|Joel Imrie: Something fishy...
|3 hr
|Wanglow
|11
|City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project
|5 hr
|Sam His Self
|29
|California AG Vows to Fight Trump over Federal ...
|10 hr
|typical
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC