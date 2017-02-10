Dweezil Zappa Announces 'What's In A ...

Dweezil Zappa Announces 'What's In A Name?' Storytelling Tour

Guitarist Dweezil Zappa has announced his first ever series of spoken word concerts. Zappa's What's In A Name? run will find him telling stories, answering questions from the crowd and discuss his father Frank Zappa's legendary career all with guitar accompaniment.

