Drunk driver found guilty of murder for 2015 death in American Canyon

A man accused of killing a 69-year old woman while driving drunk in American Canyon in 2015 was found guilty by a jury Thursday afternoon at Napa County Superior Court. On that fateful Saturday night, Oscar Felix, 42, of Napa was drinking at Mi Zacatecas Family Restaurant in American Canyon when he drew police attention for causing problems in the parking lot.

