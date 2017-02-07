Drunk driver found guilty of murder f...

Drunk driver found guilty of murder for 2015 death in American Canyon

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A man accused of killing a 69-year old woman while driving drunk in American Canyon in 2015 was found guilty by a jury Thursday afternoon at Napa County Superior Court. On that fateful Saturday night, Oscar Felix, 42, of Napa was drinking at Mi Zacatecas Family Restaurant in American Canyon when he drew police attention for causing problems in the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paula McConnell: Do your job 25 min DizzyRed 14
California Democrats respond to President Trump... 2 hr your fault 4
Former Vallejo pastor guilty of fleecing flock 2 hr sam sent me 6
Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets 2 hr sam sent me 4
Inside Silicon Valley's fight against Trump 2 hr thieves 2
Fake News on Immigration Checkpoints Causes Pan... 3 hr Citizen 3
Jeff Carlson: Time to pull the plug on VMT/Orcem 5 hr NAnonymous 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Napa County was issued at February 07 at 7:15AM PST

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,955 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC