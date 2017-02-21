Drone Video Captures Water Overflowin...

Drone Video Captures Water Overflowing Into Glory Hole Spillway at Lake Berryessa in Napa, California

Drones videos capture bird's-eye-view of water from heavy rains overflowing into the Glory Hole spillway at Lake Berryassa in Napa, California over the weekend of February 18, 2017. The spillway is designed to channel up to 48,400 cubic feet per second of water from the lake to Putah Creek at the base of Monticello Dam when water levels get too high.

